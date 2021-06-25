ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a possible domestic incident in the Central West End Thursday afternoon.
St. Louis police report that Jalonte Riley, 28, was found shot multiple times in a grassy area in the 3900 block of Olive around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Garfield and released pending further investigation. Authorities said they believe the incident to be domestic.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
