NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has died after being shot in the Lewis Place neighborhood Friday night.
Police arrived to the 1300 block of Marcus around 9:30 a.m. where they found 27-year-old Leonard Wilkins shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.