SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in South City.
Officers found a man in his 30s near Winnebago and Tennessee around 7 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he died the next day from his injuries.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information should call Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
