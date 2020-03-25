SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in south St. Louis that left one person dead.
A man was found shot in the 5400 of South Compton just past 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he later died at the hospital.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
