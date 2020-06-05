ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in the back in south St. Louis Friday morning.
Police said the man was shot in the 2400 block of Indiana just before 8:30 a.m.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
