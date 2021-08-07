SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old North County man who was shot and killed in South City has been identified.
According to police, officers found 31-year-old Dwight Williams of North County, with puncture wounds in the 6200 block of Gravois just before 8 p.m.in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died. Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.