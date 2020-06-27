ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the North Pointe neighborhood left a man dead Friday.
Just before 5:30 p.m., police found a man lying in the street near West Florissant and Goodfellow. He had been shot in his torso.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives said the shooting initially happened in the 6200 block of North Pointe.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS
(8477).
