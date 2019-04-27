NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was shot in North St. Louis early Saturday morning died shortly after, police say.
Police said the man was shot near St. Louis Avenue and North Florissant Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say more shots were fired along North Florissant to Madison Avenue, where News4's Marielle Mohs said crime tape is covering a nearby BP gas station and evidence markers are laid out.
Authorities said the shooting was believed to be a drive-by shooting, which is why the crime scene is so widespread.
Police said the victim died on scene.
No information was given on a possible suspect.
A homicide investigation is underway.
