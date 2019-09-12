ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis late Wednesday night.
The man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Goodfellow around 11:30 p.m. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
