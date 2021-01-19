NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood following a deadly shooting Tuesday.
A man was shot in the 1300 block of Union in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
