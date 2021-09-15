FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after a Tuesday evening shooting in Ferguson.
According to police, the shooting took place near Canfield Court and West Florissant around 6:10 p.m. Responding officers began CPR on the shooting victim, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His name has not been released.
Detectives on scene canvassed the area using a Ferguson Police K-9 to search for possible leads and a suspect. Authorities said the shooting does not appear to be random. No suspect has been publicly announced.
Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call Col. Frank McCall at 314-522-3100.
