EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in East St. Louis overnight.
The Illinois State Police Department reports that agents found an injured 38-year-old man after responding a call for “shots fired” around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Missouri Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The man’s name has not been released. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
