Man dies after being shot in Chesterfield

CHESTEFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
Just before 5 a.m., police arrived at a rental property in the 14000 block of Olive Blvd just west of Route 141 for a report of a shooting. Once there, they found several people inside the home and a man shot. The shooting victim later died at the hospital.
A News 4 crew saw a child being taken out of the home.
Sgt. Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department said it is very uncommon for a shooting in the area but “no one is immune from it.”
Officials said they have responded to the property before. No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.