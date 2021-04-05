BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in Berkeley on Easter Sunday.
The unidentified man was found shot in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Police said he was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but pronounced dead.
The Berkeley Police Department has requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
