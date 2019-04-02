ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in Alton overnight.
Around midnight, police were called to Acorn Street for a report of a shooting. Officials later confirmed to News 4 that the man who was shot had died.
According to police, the block where the shooting happened is covered by surveillance cameras. Officers are currently searching through the video in hopes of identifying a suspect.
Kim White, who lives nearby, said gun violence is a problem in the neighborhood. She also told News 4 her son was shot and killed three years ago.
