ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was shot earlier this month in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood has died.
Salem Shields was found shot on a porch in the 4700 block of Anderson around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The 45-year-old was taken to the hospital that night. On Oct. 23, police said he had succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
