ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being dropped off at a St. Louis hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the unidentified man was dropped off at the hospital around 1:10 p.m. after being shot in the torso. He was later pronounced dead.
Police said they currently are trying to figure out where the shooting happened because the people who dropped the victim off left before officers arrived.
The homicide division is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
