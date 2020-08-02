NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a North County apartment complex Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment in the 11000 block of Sugar Pines Court. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
