ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in St. Louis early Saturday night.
Around 4 a.m., a man was hit by a car on the McKinley Bridge. When police arrived, the man was pronounced dead and the driver had already left. Police have not released the man's identity or a description of the car involved. Anyone with information should call local police.
