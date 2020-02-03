ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)—A man died after being hit by a truck in St. Francois County Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lee Lett, 36, ran into the middle of Missouri Route D south of Sugar Grove Road and was hit by a truck just before 10 p.m.
The Farmington man was pronounced dead at the incident scene.
No other details have been released.
