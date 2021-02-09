SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a train and killed in South City Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Delor and 38th, which is located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.