BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a train in Belleville Thursday evening.
The man was walking on the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train near 29th and Main Street before 6 p.m. The man has not been publicly identified.
Authorities have not released any further details regarding the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
