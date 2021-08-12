ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was struck and killed while walking on Page Avenue in St. Louis County Wednesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jeremy Jones walked into the roadway east of Walton Road and was hit by a 2011 Jeep Liberty around 9:20 p.m. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.