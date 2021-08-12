KMOV Generic Pedestrian Struck Hit Blue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was struck and killed while walking on Page Avenue in St. Louis County Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jeremy Jones walked into the roadway east of Walton Road and was hit by a 2011 Jeep Liberty around 9:20 p.m. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old Jeep driver was not injured.

