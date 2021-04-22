ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a car near the Central West End Wednesday night.
According to police, the man was struck near the intersection of Delmar Blvd. and Lake Ave. around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene. Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
