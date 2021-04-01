ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was hit around 3:40 a.m. at South Grand and Tholozan. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
During the early hours of the investigation, St. Louis police said the vehicle that hit the man drove off and classified the incident as a hit-and-run. Later, officers said the woman driver of the vehicle did not leave the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
