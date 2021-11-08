SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An O’Fallon, Illinois man died after being hit by a car in Shiloh Saturday morning.
Christopher Leverette, 30, had exited a Metro Bus on the southbound side of North Greenmount Road around 9:10 a.m. He crossed the roadway and then walked underneath a semi-trailer that was stopped at a red light in the southbound center turn lane on Greenmount Road. A Ford Fusion car hit Leverette as he entered the lane of traffic while getting out from underneath the semi-trailer, according to police.
Leverette was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford Fusion is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to call 618-632-9047.
