ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a car in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
The pedestrian was hit at Natural Bridge and Euclid around 9:15 p.m. Officers said the man died at the hospital following the accident.
The driver of the car that hit the man stayed at the scene. Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
