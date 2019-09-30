ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a car in the Grand Center neighborhood of St. Louis City Friday night.
A 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Grand and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just after 8:00 p.m. Police said he was crossing the street when he was struck.
He suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. Monday morning, police said Eddie Belk had died of the injuries he sustained after being hit by the car.
The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.
Accident reconstruction crews have been called to the scene.
