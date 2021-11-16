SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed following a Monday evening shooting in south St. Louis
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hickory. When police got to the scene, they found an unconscious man in his 50s wounded. He died at the hospital.
