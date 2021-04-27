ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. near 14th Street and Chouteau. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying near the sidewalk next to several parked cars. Police said he later died at the scene. Limited information has been released.
