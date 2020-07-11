BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found shot in front of a Berkeley gas station overnight.
The man was found lying on the pavement near a vehicle in front of the PetroMart in the 8600 block of Airport Road around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
St. Louis County police said the man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced dead.
The man’s identity has not been released, but police said he was around 32 years old.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.