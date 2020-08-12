ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a report of a shooting victim at a McDonald's located on 1119 North Tucker Wednesday and found a wounded man at the scene.
The man was shot in his back around 10:45 a.m., according to officers. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where we was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting happened at the McDonald's or if the victim was shot somewhere else and was driven there for help.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.