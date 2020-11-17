ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found in a St. Louis street with a puncture wound Monday.
Police said 48-year-old Jackie Clayton was found in the 1300 block of Montclair around 5:30 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers or detectives.
