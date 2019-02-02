NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man ejected from his car in an accident was pronounced dead Saturday morning.
Police are trying to piece together what led up to the crash.
Authorities said three cars collided around 11 p.m. Friday night on Shreve Avenue near West Florissant.
When our News 4 crews arrived, they saw multiple cars damaged and debris throughout the street. Investigators are working to re-create the wreck.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
News 4 will update this story when more information is available.
