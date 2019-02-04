NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man ejected from his car in an accident was pronounced dead Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday night on Shreve Avenue near West Florissant.
According to police, a Dodge Charger was speeding north on Shreve when it struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, causing a chain reaction crash. The Elantra then collided into a Chevrolet Trailblazer, a Saturn SW and Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked along the street.
No one was inside the parked cars that were involved in the accident, police say.
Samuel Taylor, 25, was ejected from his car and was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.
It is unknown which car he was in.
When our News 4 crews arrived, they saw multiple cars damaged and debris throughout the street.
News 4 will update this story when more information is available.
