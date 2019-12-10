ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man who was burned during a fire that broke out at the same North County home where a woman was murdered the day before has died.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, where crime scene tape and flashing emergency lights filled the street. Police later confirmed the home firefighters were called to was the same one where Johanna Kimple was killed the day before.
The owner of the house told News 4 he locked up the home Wednesday night and left. During the morning hours Thursday, he said he found out it had caught fire. The homeowner said police told him someone forced their way inside the home overnight and set it on fire.
Police said it has been determined that the fire was intentionally set and started in a bedroom.
The St. Louis County Police Department said a 26-year-old man with burns was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after authorities received the call regarding the house fire. Authorities believe the man received the injuries at the home on Dennis Drive.
The victim was in critical condition when he was dropped off at the hospital. Tuesday, police said the man, identified as Travion Adams, had died.
Less than 24 hours before the Thursday morning police presence, 20-year-old Kimple was shot and killed during an argument. Police said Javion Smith, 19, has been charged in connection with Kimple’s murder.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating. St. Louis County police told News 4 they currently do not believe the homicide and fire are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
