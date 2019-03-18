ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died following a single-vehicle accident Friday.
Police said 57-year-old Ricky D. Banks was driving his 2017 Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 8 just east of route M around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police then said he suffered a “medical condition” which caused him to travel off of the right side of the roadway and into several trees.
The Explorer sustained extensive damage, and Banks was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police did not specify whether Banks died from injuries sustained in the car crash or from the medical condition.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
