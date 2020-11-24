NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A North City has died several months after he was shot at a gas station.
Terrance Foster, 30, died Sunday from injuries he suffered in a shooting that happened at a BP gas station in the 200 block of East Grand on July 26.
Police say he and a 26-year-old man were shot at the gas station. The second victim was shot in the hand.
The investigation is ongoing.
