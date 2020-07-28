ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died two days after being shot in north St. Louis.
Tarran Bell was found shot inside a car in the 5900 block of Ferris the evening of July 25. Police said he was taken to the hospital and died two days later.
Anyone with information regarding the 25-year-old’s death is urged to contact detectives or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.