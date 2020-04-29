JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after someone he knew hit him several times on the head in Jennings.
The St. Louis County Police Department said 47-year-old Michael Rowland was found on the ground in the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue around 4 p.m. on April 7.
Rowland was taken to a hospital and stayed there until he died on April 18. Police said an autopsy report showed several head injuries and the death was determined to be a homicide.
The investigation led officers to believe Rowland got into an argument with someone he knew and the suspect struck him, knocking him onto the ground.
Police took a 35-year-old man into custody on April 29. The man hasn't been charged yet.
You are asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information about this incident.
