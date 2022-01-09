You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dead in NB I-55 crash in Soulard

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

A fatal accident closed four lanes of northbound I-55 near Arsenal in South City for several hours Saturday.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was killed after crashing into a tree near I-55 in South City Saturday.

The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes just before Arsenal Street. Police said a man was driving his Chevrolet Impala slipped off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he died. 

A 47-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man who were inisde the car were injured. An accident reconstruction team investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.