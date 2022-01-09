Man dead in NB I-55 crash in Soulard

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was killed after crashing into a tree near I-55 in South City Saturday.
The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes just before Arsenal Street. Police said a man was driving his Chevrolet Impala slipped off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
A 47-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man who were inisde the car were injured. An accident reconstruction team investigated the crash.
