MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man is dead after a late-night fire in Lincoln County Tuesday.
Firefighters from the Lincoln County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 200 block of East 4th Street in Moscow Mills just after 11 p.m.
The emergency call for the fire also said one person was trapped in the home, and firefighters attempted to save the man by entering through a bedroom window.
Unfortunately, the fire was too heavy, and the firefighters were forced to escape through the window.
Once they were able to put out the fire, they discovered the body of a man inside the home.
He has not been identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.
