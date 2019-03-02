FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities said a man died in an early morning fire in Florissant on Saturday.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1300 block of New Florissant.
Police have not identified the man.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
