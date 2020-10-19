NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in an accident involving a carjacked vehicle that occurred in North City Monday afternoon.
The accident happened in the 3700 block of Finney Ave around 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they say they found a man inside the car dead. Officers believe the car was taken from a woman in a carjacking in the 1000 block of N. Vandeventer.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
