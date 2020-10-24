COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 32-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Collinsville Friday night.
Police say three cars got into an accident near the intersection of S. Bluff Road and Sumner Boulevard around 7:00 p.m.
The Madison County Coroner pronounced Charles Abernathy, of Collinsville, dead.
The occupants of the other two cars suffered minor injuries. Police say both drivers are cooperating with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.