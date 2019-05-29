NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in the Carr Square neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Cass Avenue around 12:15 p.m. where a man's body was found with gunshot wounds inside a car, which had struck a tree.
The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.