ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight Monday in the 300 block of Walsh, which is just north of Interstate 55 and Virginia.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said his officers were called to an apartment complex to investigate a disturbance. The officers then reportedly heard a gunshot and a suspect came out of an apartment with two guns. Police told News 4 the officers ordered the man to "stop" before he pulled out a gun, at which time a 14-year veteran of the force shot and killed the suspect.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s.
Police said they found another man inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the leg, he was taken to the hospital.
“A subject is shot on the inside,” Chief Hayden said. “He explained that while him and a friend were in there having a social evening, the friend decided to pull a pistol on his friend and to rob him and wanted his pistol from him. During that struggle over a pistol, the subject actually shoots his acquaintance and runs out.”
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
