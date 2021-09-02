ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two men were shot in north St. Louis County late Thursday night.
St. Louis County officers from the North County Precinct went to the 10000 block of Duke Drive around 11 p.m. after getting a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation. Responding officers found two men had been shot at the location. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other began receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Information regarding possible suspects has not been released. Anyone that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
