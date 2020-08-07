ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed when a van crashed into a parked Jeep on northbound Interstate 55 at Potomac Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the van drove across the entrance ramp lane for Gasconade and struck a Jeep that was parked on the shoulder. The van then rolled over onto the driver's side.
One person who was inside the van was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man inside of the van ran from the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews are handling the ongoing investigation.
