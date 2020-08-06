ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving two vehicles has closed northbound Interstate 55 at Potomac Street Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a truck struck a Jeep and a man inside the Jeep was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.
No other information was made available.
